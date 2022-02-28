Taiwan launches Mandarin center in Heidelberg, its second in Germany

Staff writer, with CNA, BERLIN





Taiwan on Saturday opened a second branch of the Taiwan Center for Mandarin Learning in Germany.

Established in Heidelberg by the Distinguished Citizens Society of the ROC, a group of Taiwanese expats, the school’s focus is teaching Mandarin to adults.

Having previously established a school in Hamburg, the society said that it aims to promote Mandarin learning in the central and southern parts of Germany.

Taiwan Center for Mandarin Learning director Yang Mei-fang, center left, and guests celebrate the center’s opening in Heidelberg, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: CNA

The Heidelberg school has six teachers and offers Mandarin courses two days per week, it said.

At the opening ceremony, center director Yang Mei-fang (楊梅芳) thanked Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council and the Taipei Representative Office in the Federal Republic of Germany for helping to establish the center.

The council last year collaborated with overseas Mandarin language schools and various groups to open 18 language centers in the US and Europe. Fifteen of the schools are in the US, while three are in the UK, Germany and France.

The council said that it plans to open more centers this year in Austria, Ireland, Sweden and Hungary.