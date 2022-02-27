The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported six local COVID-19 cases.
They are three residents of Taoyuan, and one resident each of New Taipei City, Yilan County and Taichung, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
Chuang said the Taichung case is a Singaporean marine surveyor in his 40s, who in the past few weeks boarded boats in ports in central and southern Taiwan for work.
Photo courtesy of the Taichung City Government via CNA
The man tested negative in polymerase chain reaction tests on Monday and Saturday last week, but tested positive on Thursday, with a cycle threshold (Ct) value of 23, Chuang said, adding that 68 close contacts have been identified for testing, 63 of whom so far tested negative.
The New Taipei City case is a hot pot restaurant worker, Chuang said, adding that the case might be linked to two others reported on Friday — a man, who ate at the restaurant on Thursday last week, and his son.
The new case was tested because he was listed as their contact, he said.
The Yilan case is a man in his 20s, who works at the same hot pot restaurant as a separate case reported on Friday, he said, adding that the new case had a Ct value of 14, indicating a high viral load.
The Taoyuan cases are a married couple and their son, Chuang said.
The mother, who works at a logistics firm, experienced a mild cough and a runny nose on Thursday last week, while the son, a kindergartener, experienced a cough and a runny nose on Saturday last week, Chuang said.
The father began coughing on Wednesday and tested positve on Friday in a test mandated at his workplace, he said.
Taiwan yesterday also reported 63 imported cases, Chuang added.
Separately, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday visited Kaohsiung’s Cijin District (旗津) with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and other CECC officials to show support to local communities hit hard by a COVID-19 cluster linked to Kaohsiung Harbor last month.
Chen Chi-mai said the Kaohsiung City Government is discussing a revitalization plan for Cijin, where the tourism sector incurred severe losses during the Lunar New Year holiday, with the number of visitors dropping to one-10th of last year’s levels.
The city is planning to announce the measures early next month, he added.
RETURNING TO NORMAL: Taiwan’s balancing of the economy with disease measures proves that the nation’s approach can stand the test of time, the premier said The nation’s disease prevention measures are to be gradually eased to help people resume normal lives, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told officials at an interdepartmental meeting yesterday. The number of domestic cases of COVID-19 dropped 42 percent last week, the second week after most people returned to work following the Lunar New Year holiday, he said. Su’s announcement came as several Asian nations are reopening their borders to vaccinated travelers and canceling quarantine requirements. Participants at yesterday’s meeting included officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and the
‘TOXIC’: Young people disillusioned with inequality and lost opportunities in China are running counter to Xi’s ambitions, prompting Beijing to act, the MAC has said The “lying flat” phenomenon has struck a nerve among Chinese leadership, who have stepped up online surveillance to block comments about the movement that advocates opting out of the daily grind, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. In its Fourth-Quarter Report on the Situation in Mainland China, the council highlighted the contradictions between “lying flat” and the “Chinese dream” envisioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). Increasingly disillusioned with economic inequality and the expectation of toiling at a job with little reward, many young Chinese are choosing to step out of the rat race altogether. The buzzword for this phenomenon, “lying flat” (tangping,
The government is to discuss preventing long-term expatriates who have suspended their National Health Insurance (NHI) from immediately resuming coverage upon returning to Taiwan, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said on Tuesday. An administration meeting on Friday is to cover copayments for medical services under the NHI system, rules for overseas Taiwanese seeking medical treatment and an increase to the highest NHI premium band, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said. Lee’s statements came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in a media interview that the administration would this year raise drug prices and adjust the copayment system
HIGH COST: Russia’s recognition of breakaway regions could create a precedent for Western countries to recognize Taiwan, putting Beijing in an awkward position Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway areas of Ukraine creates a potentially messy precedent for China’s claims to Taiwan, analysts said. While China might support Russia’s move to incorporate lost territory, Moscow’s recognition of independence for two breakaway areas of Ukraine could also create a precedent for Western nations to recognize Taiwan, said Chong Ja Ian (莊嘉穎), an associate professor at the National University of Singapore. “Russia’s actions and statements create an awkward situation for the PRC [People’s Republic of China],” he said. “Beijing seems to be very cautious about how it frames these issues, emphasizing instead the need for peace.” Beijing has long