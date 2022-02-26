The legislature yesterday asked Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to report to lawmakers on the government’s controls on food imports from Japan and its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Legislators across party lines unanimously agreed to have Su report on the issues on Tuesday next week, when the new legislation session opens.
Su was originally set to give a general report yesterday, but it was pushed back so that he could address and face questions about Ukraine and the government’s measures to control food imports from five Japanese prefectures that had been banned after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in 2011.
Photo: CNA
Under the agreement, Su is also to report on the government’s other policies and answer questions along with his Cabinet on Friday next week.
The government on Monday lifted a decade-old blanket ban on food imports from the Japanese prefectures, but promised detailed measures to prevent the entry of food items containing radioactive substances.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) cause whip Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲) said that it was more important for the premier to report on the two crucial issues concerning national security and food safety than to deliver a general report.
She said that she hoped Su could present detailed explanations and measures adopted by the government.
