Golden Bell TV awards cut into separate ceremonies

Staff writer, with CNA





The 57th Golden Bell Awards are to usher in a new era for the annual small-screen celebration, with new categories and the separation of awards ceremonies for television shows and variety programs, the Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.

The ceremonies are to take place on a Friday and Saturday at the end of October, Deputy Minister of Culture Lee Ching-hwi (李靜慧) said.

For the tentatively named “TV series and short series awards ceremony,” Best Make-up, Best Visual Effects, Best Score and Best Main Theme are to be new categories, increasing the number of awards to 27 from 23, she said.

As children and young viewers have different tastes in variety programs, and the production styles for such shows vary, the ministry has created the provisionally named “children’s variety programs awards” and the “youths’ variety programs awards,” with 21 awards in total.

Holding the awards on separate days should make them more vibrant, said director Tsao Jui-yuan (曹瑞原), who is also the general coordinator of the awards.

Lee said that this year’s Golden Bell Awards are to introduce audience voting, allowing viewers to participate in crowning the awards for Most Popular TV Series and Most Popular Variety Program.

To encourage the industry to cultivate more talent, a “special award” and cash prize of NT$100,000 have also been added to recognize outstanding talent, Lee said.

Including Mandarin shows from other countries is a possibility, Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development Director-General Hsu Yi-chun (徐宜君) said.

The annual awards recognize outstanding TV and radio productions, with the radio awards held in a separate ceremony.

With the further separation of the TV awards, the Golden Bell Awards would feature three ceremonies on different days.

TV nominations for the 57th Golden Bell Awards are to be accepted from April 1 to May 3, while the nomination period for the special award runs from April 1 to June 2.