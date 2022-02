New Taipei begins fining owners of unleashed dogs

By Wu Su-wei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Dog owners in New Taipei City who do not leash their pets outside face fines up to NT$15,000 as of yesterday.

The fines are part of the city’s animal protection ordinance promulgated on Monday. It also stipulates medical standards for veterinarians and pet care facilities.

The penalty is intended to address dog attacks in which people or pets were injured due to negligent dog owners, New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office Director Yang Shu-fang (楊淑方) said.

A stray dog walks on a street in New Taipei City on Wednesday. Photo courtesyof the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office

The fine for failing to leash a dog starts at NT$3,000, she said.

Indigenous people who require dogs to be unleashed for traditional rituals or ceremonies are exempt, as are dog owners who unleash their pets in designated areas, she said.

Under the ordinance, veterinarians who use expired or subpar medicines face fines of NT$30,000 to NT$100,000, she said, adding that the use of such medicines was uncovered during inspections by her office.

The legislation also creates a licensing scheme for long-term pet care facilities, requiring them to hire qualified professionals and install appropriate equipment or face fines of NT$15,000 to NT$75,000.

The manufacture, distribution and sale of illegal animal traps, or ones made from illegal materials, is punishable by a fine of NT$15,000 to NT$75,000, she said.

Animal protection officers are authorized to remove traps from a property without the owner’s consent, she added.

The price for rabies shots at the office or municipal animal shelters has also been increased from NT$110 to NT$150, she said.