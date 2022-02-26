The Taipei Police Department yesterday said that it has seized the largest amphetamine cache of the past few years, with the drugs valued at more than NT$2 billion (US$71.38 million).
The investigation began late last year, involving the arrest of two individuals surnamed Chen (陳) and Lu (呂) on Nov. 1, Taipei Police Commissioner Yang Yuan-ming (楊源明) said at a news conference yesterday.
The arrest was not disclosed until yesterday, as the investigation continued during Chen and Lu’s detention.
Photo: CNA
Chen was the main person of interest and was the target of a joint task force investigation that was conducted in September last year, Yang said.
After examining the evidence collected that month, police suspected that an organized network was using a fishing boat to smuggle drugs into Taiwan through a port in Yilan County, he said.
The suspicions of police were raised by multiple records of Chen, 47, and Lu, 40, departing on fishing excursions and returning to Wushi Harbor (烏石港) in Toucheng Township (頭城) without declaring any catch.
As both men had histories of drug-related misdemeanors, the authorities launched a further investigation into their activities.
Further evidence led police to conclude that the men were smuggling drugs.
A task force obtained a search warrant in October last year to search their vessel on Nov. 1 upon return from a fishing excursion and found drugs in a hidden compartment in the boat’s deck.
The compartment was made of glass fiber and reinforced plastic to mask the smell from detection dogs, as the resin in the materials is known to conceal scent, Yang said, adding that objects were scattered around the compartment to further mask its location.
Police recovered approximately 650 bags of amphetamine, weighing about 720kg, which they estimated to be worth more than NT$2 billion, Yang said.
Chen told police while under questioning how the operation worked, he said.
Chen would send photos of the serial numbers of the NT$100 bills to the sellers before purchase, and flashes of light would be used for the two parties to identify each other and meet, Yang said, adding that the sellers would confirm Chen’s identity by checking the bills’ serial numbers during the transaction.
Police exchanged information with US authorities, which helped them conclude that the men were involved in a domestic drug organization, he said.
People with links to victims of the White Terror era yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to reflect more on a Taiwanese perspective of history and not cater to minority views that glorify former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). Taiwan Association of University Professors chairman Hsu Wen-tang (許文堂) and others told an academic conference titled “Transitional Justice and Assessing Historic Roles of Chiang Ching-kuo” in Taipei that Tsai should examine history more closely. At an event on Jan. 22 to open a memorial park for Chiang, Tsai called for solidarity and mutual understanding, saying that the former leader’s “staunch defense of Taiwan
RETURNING TO NORMAL: Taiwan’s balancing of the economy with disease measures proves that the nation’s approach can stand the test of time, the premier said The nation’s disease prevention measures are to be gradually eased to help people resume normal lives, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told officials at an interdepartmental meeting yesterday. The number of domestic cases of COVID-19 dropped 42 percent last week, the second week after most people returned to work following the Lunar New Year holiday, he said. Su’s announcement came as several Asian nations are reopening their borders to vaccinated travelers and canceling quarantine requirements. Participants at yesterday’s meeting included officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and the
‘TOXIC’: Young people disillusioned with inequality and lost opportunities in China are running counter to Xi’s ambitions, prompting Beijing to act, the MAC has said The “lying flat” phenomenon has struck a nerve among Chinese leadership, who have stepped up online surveillance to block comments about the movement that advocates opting out of the daily grind, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. In its Fourth-Quarter Report on the Situation in Mainland China, the council highlighted the contradictions between “lying flat” and the “Chinese dream” envisioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). Increasingly disillusioned with economic inequality and the expectation of toiling at a job with little reward, many young Chinese are choosing to step out of the rat race altogether. The buzzword for this phenomenon, “lying flat” (tangping,
The government is to discuss preventing long-term expatriates who have suspended their National Health Insurance (NHI) from immediately resuming coverage upon returning to Taiwan, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said on Tuesday. An administration meeting on Friday is to cover copayments for medical services under the NHI system, rules for overseas Taiwanese seeking medical treatment and an increase to the highest NHI premium band, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said. Lee’s statements came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in a media interview that the administration would this year raise drug prices and adjust the copayment system