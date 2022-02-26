Three new domestic cases: CECC

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new domestic COVID-19 cases, two of which had an unknown source of infection.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the two cases involved a father and son who live together, with the son taking a test on Thursday after developing symptoms on Wednesday.

The father was listed as one of the son’s contacts and also tested positive yesterday, although he remained asymptomatic, Chen said, adding the mother had so far tested negative.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, encourages people to take their COVID-19 vaccine shots at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

The son’s wife, who returned from South Korea on Feb. 12, was not considered the source of the infection as she had not had physical contact with her husband due to quarantine measures, he said.

About 200 people have been listed as contacts of the two cases, he added.

The other domestic case reported was a woman who might have contracted the disease from her sister, who was reported as an imported case from the US on Sunday, Chen said.

The center also reported 65 imported cases yesterday, 21 of which involved travelers who tested positive upon arrival in Taiwan.

The travelers arrived from about 20 nations, including India, Indonesia, the Philippines, the US and Vietnam, center data showed.

Meanwhile, a death was also reported yesterday, a Taiwanese man in his 60s who suffered from chronic illnesses, the center said.

The man, who died on Wednesday, had been reported as an imported case from the Philippines on Jan. 30, the center said, adding that he had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine.