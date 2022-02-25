Alleged Changhua robber commits suicide

Staff writer, with CNA





One of the suspects in a robbery at the home of a popular livestreamer’s relative has died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound while the other suspect has been arrested, Changhua County police said on Monday.

Two armed men on Feb. 4 reportedly broke into the home of the uncle of shopping livestreamer “DiuDiu Mei” (丟丟妹) in Changhua’s Shengang Township (伸港), stealing NT$300,000 in cash.

Changhua Criminal Investigation Corps head Hsu Chung-yen (許忠彥) said that although the men wore balaclavas and removed their vehicle’s license plates, surveilance camera footage enabled police to track them down.

Police display evidence from a robbery investigation at a news briefing in Changhua County on Monday. Photo courtesy of the Changhua County police via CNA

Poilce were preparing to apprehend the primary suspect, surnamed Yang (楊), in a motel in Yunlin County on Saturday, Hsu said.

When they arrived at the site, the motel’s garage door opened and they heard a gunshot from inside a vehicle in the garage, Hsu said.

Police fired at the vehicle twice before finding Yang in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to his head, Hsu said, adding that he could not confirm whether the bullet that killed Yang matched those used by police or came from the gun found in the vehicle.

It is quite likely that Yang shot himself, Hsu said.

Yang was rushed to Yunlin Christian Hospital and was early the next day transferred to Changhua Christian Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury on Monday morning.

Yang’s suspected partner in the robbery, surnamed Lee (李), was arrested in Taichung on Sunday.

Police said Lee denied being involved, claiming that he had not known Yang for long and that he had waited in his vehicle during the robbery.

Police seized clothing and balaclavas that were allegedly used in the robbery, one modified shotgun and 12 shells, one pistol and 92 bullets, and NT$130,000 of the stolen money, they said.

It remains unclear why that particular house was targeted, how the firearms were acquired, how the men knew that there was a large amount of cash at the residence and whether there was an inside informant involved, police said.

DiuDiu Mei’s father on Friday last week said that the family waited until Feb. 11 to report the robbery because they were concerned for their own safety.

He said that his brother had NT$300,000 on him because he received a payment from a business partner earlier in the day of the robbery, denying rumors that the family owns a gambling business.