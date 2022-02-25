Seven local cases reported, all but one with cluster link

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday reported seven domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, six linked to previously reported clusters, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Five of the new domestic cases had received two or three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while the other two had received one dose, the CECC added.

In addition to the domestic cases, Taiwan also reported 73 imported cases, 45 of whom tested positive upon arrival.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung holds information boards during the Central Epidemic Command Center’s daily news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

The CECC did not release any information regarding the vaccination status of the imported cases.

In related news, the Ministry of Labor yesterday said that the number of workers on unpaid leave increased to 14,560 over the past week, as several sectors continued to report furloughing workers.

Labor ministry data showed that 431 additional workers had agreed to take unpaid leave during the week ending on Wednesday.

The number of businesses with furlough programs in place also increased by 67 to 2,293, the data showed.

Labor Conditions and Equal Employment Division deputy head Wang Chin-jung (王金蓉) attributed the increase to firms in the support services; wholesale and retail; and lodging, and food and beverage sectors continuing to report running furlough programs.

The support services sector posted the largest increase in furloughed workers during the past week, rising by 135, the data showed.

The data showed that 111 workers in the wholesale and retail sector entered furlough programs, while 86 workers entered programs in the lodging and food and beverage sector.

Bucking the trend, the export-oriented manufacturing sector reported 23 fewer furloughed workers, after one manufacturer terminated its program earlier than planned, Wang said.

She said that 1,340 firms in the support services sector reported having unpaid leave programs, the most among all industries, followed by 296 in the wholesale and retail industry, and 171 in the lodging, and food and beverage industry.

The support services sector reported the largest number of furloughed workers with 8,929, ahead of the transportation and warehousing industry with 1,219, and the lodging, and food and beverage sector with 1,171, ministry data showed.