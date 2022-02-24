Taiwan to discuss new NHI rules for overseas citizens

The government is to discuss preventing long-term expatriates who have suspended their National Health Insurance (NHI) from immediately resuming coverage upon returning to Taiwan, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said on Tuesday.

An administration meeting on Friday is to cover copayments for medical services under the NHI system, rules for overseas Taiwanese seeking medical treatment and an increase to the highest NHI premium band, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said.

Lee’s statements came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in a media interview that the administration would this year raise drug prices and adjust the copayment system for healthcare services covered by the NHI system, such as physical examinations and health checks.

Once the new policies take effect, about NT$12 billion (US$430 million) in annual revenue is expected to be generated for the national healthcare system, Lee said.

Among the most controversial issues is an NHI regulation that allows Taiwanese who plan to stay overseas for more than six months to suspend their NHI and then temporarily resume coverage by paying a small premium after returning to Taiwan.

Department of Social Insurance Director Shang Tung-fu (商東福) said on Tuesday that the issue of fairness in granting overseas Taiwanese access to healthcare services is complicated, but a consensus has been reached on one of two proposals: The first would place a complete ban on overseas Taiwanese who suspend NHI coverage, while the second would make an exception for government personnel sent abroad and crew members of ocean vessels.

The administration could generate about NT$2.6 billion in annual revenue by implementing the proposals, Shang said.

The government also plans to raise the highest NHI premium band, which is now NT$182,000, Shang said, adding that it was last adjusted 12 years ago.