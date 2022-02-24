CECC may soon lift mask mandate for exercising

RELATIVELY HIGH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said airport arrivals had a positivity rate of 7.43 percent, with most no longer coming from the US

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The mask mandate for exercising is likely to be lifted soon, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 54 imported cases of COVID-19 and two domestic cases.

Of the 54 imported cases, 31 people tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Taiwan, while 23 tested positive in quarantine, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

Testing of airports arrivals on Tuesday showed a relatively high positivity rate of 7.43 percent, Chen said, adding that there has been an increase in cases imported from countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, whereas most cases used to come from the US.

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Taipei Railway Station yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

The two new local cases are contacts of previous cases in another cluster, Chen said.

One of the cases, a woman in her 60s, was tested for COVID-19 after she dined at a Taipei restaurant on Feb. 9 at the same time as an interior designer who tested positive four days later, he said.

However, the test results showed that the woman had contracted the disease recently, so further investigation is needed to show a conclusive link to the cluster with the interior designer, he said.

The woman had received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, but the second new case, a boy under the age of 10, was unvaccinated, CECC data showed.

More than 40 cases have so far been linked to the cluster that includes the interior designer, with the majority being members of a religious group that dined at a different Taipei restaurant on Feb. 13, the center said.

The CECC said that it is monitoring seven clusters or individual cases of unknown origin.

Victor Wang (王必勝), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division and the on-site commander for the cluster at Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易港區), yesterday said that as no new cases have been linked to the cluster, it is considered “closed.”

Since Jan. 22, when an on-site command post was established, 175 cases were linked to the cluster and 1,766 people were placed in isolation, while 12,188 polymerase chain reaction tests and 9,501 rapid tests were conducted, he said.

Askey Computer Corp’s factory had the highest percentage of the cases: 152 out of the cluster’s 175 confirmed cases, Wang added.

Wang recommended that firms thoroughly implement COVID-19 workplace safety plans and protocols, including employee rosters, working in split teams, and appointing a COVID-19 prevention and response manager, to quickly deal with detected cases and reduce the impact on company operations.

While the number of new daily domestic cases has fallen below 10 for five consecutive days — indicating that the local COVID-19 situation is under control, Chen said that the mask mandate would not be completely lifted.

However, it might be lifted for some venues and activities, he said, adding that it would likely start with exercising.

The center is making plans that would allow people to travel abroad, but they would be announced “when the time comes,” possibly in the second half of the year, he said.

The “right time” to reopen Taiwan’s borders would be when case numbers here and abroad decline, the risk of severe illness or death is low, and people “feel safe,” he said.

However, the time is difficult to predict, so the center can only prepare ahead and wait, he added.