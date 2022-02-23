Pharmally head, others charged with securities fraud

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Taipei prosecutors have indicted 12 people in the Pharmally International Holding Co (康友製藥) case on charges of insider trading, stock manipulation and money laundering, with the judiciary approving the confiscation of NT$4.7 billion (US$168.58 million) in assets.

Charged mainly with contravening the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法) and the Anti-Money Laundering Act (洗錢防制法) were Pharmally owner Tony Huang (黃文烈), his wife and daughter, other family members and company executives, and two Deloitte & Touche Taiwan accountants.

The alleged scheme was headed by Huang, who had Pharmally — billed as a leading pharmaceutical and biotech firm — registered in the tax haven of Cayman Islands, with manufacturing facilities in China. Pharmally was listed as a “KY stock,” which refers to an overseas-based Taiwanese company that is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

A judicial probe was launched in August 2020, after shares of Pharmally, once a leading biotech stock, collapsed, with investors reportedly losing about NT$2 billion.

Huang left Taiwan after transferring his alleged “illicit profits” into foreign bank accounts. He is reportedly hiding in Singapore. An international warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Huang is suspected of colluding with businesspeople and accountants in Taiwan and China to falsify company accounts and financial statements.

Investigators also searched the homes and offices of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wu I-ding (吳怡玎) in Kaohsiung, and her father, former KMT legislator Wu Kuang-hsun (吳光訓), her sister Wu Yi-li (吳怡利) and her brother Wu Yu-chan (吳郁展).

Documents and financial receipts seized by investigators indicated that the Wu family members were among Pharmally’s top 10 shareholders.

At the time, prosecutors said they had uncovered forged documents and receipts, allegedly by Huang and Wu family members, to drive up the company’s share price artificially and then sell the shares before they collapsed.

An international warrant for Chinese citizen Wang Mingliang (王命亮), owner of Xiamen Benma Industrial Co in China’s Fujian Province, and reportedly the main financial backer of Pharmally-related entities in China, has been issued for his alleged involvement in the securities fraud.

As Pharmally’s production facilities are in China, financial regulatory oversight was difficult.

Huang allegedly colluded with two Deloitte & Touche Taiwan accountants — Benjamin Shih (施景彬) and Allen Chiang (江明南) — to produce falsified records and financial reports, which were at the time used to deceive the Financial Supervisory Commission.

The commission in late 2020 suspended the two accountants, Shih and Chiang, who had been assigned as auditors for Pharmally.