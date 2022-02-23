Mass deaths of valuable fish likely in Penghu

Mass deaths of valuable saltwater fish might have occurred off Jibei Islet (吉貝) in Penghu County amid the cold spell that struck the nation on Sunday and Monday, local fishers said.

Fishers reported spotting dead fish on the water as sea temperatures around the islet plummeted to a low of 13.6°C, the coldest so far this year.

Fish injured by the cold water — including parrotfish, damselfish, clownfish and shrimp that are sought after by both aquarists and gourmets — could be seen being scooped up by local residents on beaches throughout the islet.

Dead fish and a shrimp, among many that have washed up on shore having perished during the cold snap, are pictured on a beach in Penghu County yesterday. Photo: Liu Yu-ching, Taipei Times

Although local fish farmers have yet to report their losses, the Council of Agriculture has said that climate change-induced sea temperature change is a threat to local fisheries following the damage wrought by a once-in-a-century cold spell in 2008.

The Penghu branch of the Fisheries Research Institute, which in 2008 was tasked by the council with setting up sea temperature monitoring stations around Penghu, said that the lowest temperature some fish can tolerate is 14°C.

The temperature of the sea off Mudou Islet (目斗) was 14.05°C on average, while in the fish farm area of Caiyuan (菜園) and Neian (內垵) it was 15°C, it said.

Meanwhile, the Penghu Fire Bureau said that 21 non-traumatic medical emergencies were reported between Saturday afternoon and yesterday morning, including 20 that required hospitalization and four that were out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

However, the bureau refused to speculate whether the cold weather was a contributing factor to the heart attacks.