Mass deaths of valuable saltwater fish might have occurred off Jibei Islet (吉貝) in Penghu County amid the cold spell that struck the nation on Sunday and Monday, local fishers said.
Fishers reported spotting dead fish on the water as sea temperatures around the islet plummeted to a low of 13.6°C, the coldest so far this year.
Fish injured by the cold water — including parrotfish, damselfish, clownfish and shrimp that are sought after by both aquarists and gourmets — could be seen being scooped up by local residents on beaches throughout the islet.
Photo: Liu Yu-ching, Taipei Times
Although local fish farmers have yet to report their losses, the Council of Agriculture has said that climate change-induced sea temperature change is a threat to local fisheries following the damage wrought by a once-in-a-century cold spell in 2008.
The Penghu branch of the Fisheries Research Institute, which in 2008 was tasked by the council with setting up sea temperature monitoring stations around Penghu, said that the lowest temperature some fish can tolerate is 14°C.
The temperature of the sea off Mudou Islet (目斗) was 14.05°C on average, while in the fish farm area of Caiyuan (菜園) and Neian (內垵) it was 15°C, it said.
Meanwhile, the Penghu Fire Bureau said that 21 non-traumatic medical emergencies were reported between Saturday afternoon and yesterday morning, including 20 that required hospitalization and four that were out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.
However, the bureau refused to speculate whether the cold weather was a contributing factor to the heart attacks.
Foreigners non-residents might be allowed to enter Taiwan as early as the second half of this year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. Calling it the earliest possible time for a more general opening of the border, Chen said it would depend on the COVID-19 situation. Taiwan currently only allows Taiwanese and foreign residents to enter the nation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs would be involved in deciding whether a distinction would be made between business travelers and tourists, Chen said. The statement came after the CECC announced that mandatory quarantines
Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) yesterday left a message for “haters” and “trolls” on Facebook after her participation at the Beijing Winter Olympics ended. “Thanks to everyone who cheered for me, I have finished my second Olympics,” she wrote in Chinese shortly after midnight yesterday, hours after placing 24th in the women’s 1,000m final. “I have left the comments open for haters and trolls to post their messages,” she wrote. She concluded the post in English, writing: “Those who are supporting me, please don’t leave a comment, just like the post.” Many of the responses were what she asked for. “You are a disgrace for
People with links to victims of the White Terror era yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to reflect more on a Taiwanese perspective of history and not cater to minority views that glorify former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). Taiwan Association of University Professors chairman Hsu Wen-tang (許文堂) and others told an academic conference titled “Transitional Justice and Assessing Historic Roles of Chiang Ching-kuo” in Taipei that Tsai should examine history more closely. At an event on Jan. 22 to open a memorial park for Chiang, Tsai called for solidarity and mutual understanding, saying that the former leader’s “staunch defense of Taiwan
RETURNING TO NORMAL: Taiwan’s balancing of the economy with disease measures proves that the nation’s approach can stand the test of time, the premier said The nation’s disease prevention measures are to be gradually eased to help people resume normal lives, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told officials at an interdepartmental meeting yesterday. The number of domestic cases of COVID-19 dropped 42 percent last week, the second week after most people returned to work following the Lunar New Year holiday, he said. Su’s announcement came as several Asian nations are reopening their borders to vaccinated travelers and canceling quarantine requirements. Participants at yesterday’s meeting included officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and the