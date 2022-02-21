Greenpeace urges limit on single-use plastic use

FOLLOWING COCA-COLA: As the US company pledged to use one-quarter recycled materials, local firms can do it as well, the environmental group’s Taiwan branch said

By Lo Chi / Staff reporter





Large retail chain stores should heed the example of Coca-Cola and set reusable packaging targets, Greenpeace Taiwan said yesterday.

The US soft drink manufacturer earlier this month pledged to only use bottles made of at least 25 percent recycled materials by 2030.

Coca-Cola’s pledge came after environmentalists named the company one of the world’s largest plastic polluters for four years in a row.

Bottles of Coca-Cola are pictured at a Carrefour hypermarket in Montreuil, France, on Feb. 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Calling it a first step in the right direction, Greenpeace Taiwan plastic reduction project director Chang Kai-ting (張凱婷) said that Coca-Cola showed a strong reaction when faced with millions of people worldwide rejecting disposable plastic products.

“If a multinational firm can do it, large retail chain stores in Taiwan can do it as well,” she said.

The organization said that it has been communicating with Pxmart, Carrefour, 7-Eleven and other convenience store chains for more than two years on the importance of reducing the use of disposable plastic.

The Taichung City Government and beverage shops in the city are participating in Greenpeace Taiwan’s reusable cup program, it said, urging the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) to introduce stronger regulations on the use of reusable cups.

The EPA late last year announced draft rules that would from July 1 restrict beverage shops from providing foam plastic cups and ask them to refund people who bring their own cups NT$5 each.

The EPA has since the announcement held three information sessions, in which convenience store and fast-food chain operators participated.

It is collecting opinions on the draft rules, it said.