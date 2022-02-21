Four new local cases pose little infection risk: CECC

NO MAXIMUM FOR DOCTOR: The CECC decides case by case, Chuang Jen-hsiang said, after a pulmonary fibrosis case was reportedly compensated with only NT$200,000

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four local cases of COVID-19.

They tested positive during home isolation, posing little infection risk to local communities, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.

The four cases initially tested negative, but additional tests confirmed that they had the disease, Chuang said.

A health worker disinfects a building in Tainan yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Tainan Public Health Bureau

They are aged between 20 and 50, and live in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Tainan, he said.

The Taipei and New Taipei City cases are linked to a cluster involving members of a religious gathering in Taipei on Feb. 13, Chuang said.

The Taoyuan case is a family member of a previous case — a police officer working at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport — while the Tainan case is linked to a cluster at a refinery of state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan in Kaohsiung, he said.

There were also 66 imported cases, 24 of whom tested positive upon arrival and 42 tested positive during quarantine, Chuang said.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has formed a task force to review compensation applications from healthcare workers who have contracted COVID-19 at work, Chuang said, responding to a report by the Chinese-language United Daily News that a thoracologist who developed pulmonary fibrosis covering about 30 percent of his lungs after a COVID-19 infection only received NT$200,000 (US$7,176) in compensation.

The task force reviews applications on a case-by-case basis, and compensation payments depend on the applicants’ severity of illness, infection conditions and treatment procedures, Chuang said.

The maximum amount of NT$1 million per case is not automatically paid to healthcare workers who contract the disease at work, Chuang added.

Separately, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program recently reviewed 41 cases of suspected COVID-19 vaccine-related incidents, finding that two were related to the vaccine, six were inconclusive and 33 were unrelated, Chuang said.

The two vaccine-related cases were a person developing a fever after receiving the Taiwan-made Medigen vaccine and another person who had anaphylactic shock after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said.

The fever case did not receive compensation, as the incident was considered minor, while the anaphylactic shock case received NT$20,000, Chuang added.

One of the inconclusive cases developed Guillain-Barre syndrome after receiving an AstraZeneca dose, and the compensation program offered the person NT$400,000, he said.

Three inconclusive cases, who all received AstraZeneca vaccines, also received compensation — NT$20,000 for a person who developed thrombosis, NT$100,000 for a person who developed abducens nerve palsy and NT$30,000 for a person who had an allergic reaction on their skin, Chuang said.

Another inconclusive case, who developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome after receiving the Moderna vaccine, was offered NT$90,000, he said.

One inconclusive case, who developed a bruise after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, did not receive compensation, Chuang added.