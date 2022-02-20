CECC mulls opening for travelers

Foreigners non-residents might be allowed to enter Taiwan as early as the second half of this year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. Calling it the earliest possible time for a more general opening of the border, Chen said it would depend on the COVID-19 situation. Taiwan currently only allows Taiwanese and foreign residents to enter the nation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs would be involved in deciding whether a distinction would be made between business travelers and tourists, Chen said. The statement came after the CECC announced that mandatory quarantines

By Chiu Chi-jou and Jake Chung