More than 90 percent of those polled in a recent survey reported having encountered “disinformation,” the Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) said on Friday.
The TFC said that it conducted the survey as part of an investigation into the prevalence of disinformation and the effectiveness of fact-checking systems.
Its findings were similar to those in a 2019 University of Gothenburg study that found that Taiwan was the country most affected by disinformation, and that 74.5 percent of Taiwanese polled had encountered disinformation at some point in the year before.
People who reported encountering disinformation on a regular basis accounted for 32.6 percent in that study, while only 8 percent said they had not encountered disinformation.
Half of the respondents said they made use of fact-checking systems when they encountered questionable information, and 70 percent said that limiting disinformation should take precedence over protecting free speech, the TFC survey showed.
More than half of people polled said that the media, politicians and foreign forces were sources of the disinformation they encountered, 85 percent encountered disinformation on the Internet, and the remainder said they encountered it through television, radio, or print publications, the survey showed.
The majority, 93 percent, said that disinformation had a “serious impact” on society, saying that it affects the credibility of the media and politicians, deteriorates trust in the government, harms interpersonal relationships and damages democratic institutions.
Disinformation is often spread among social groups, the TFC said, adding that 65.9 percent of people polled said they discussed what they perceived as disinformation with close friends and relatives, while 76.4 percent said they would caution friends and relatives to avoid spreading what they believed was disinformation.
About half of the respondents, 54.1 percent, said they used fact-checking systems, and 60.6 percent said they trust such services run by non-governmental organizations, it said, adding that this shows progress on tackling the issue, although there is room for improvement.
The majority of respondents said that the government and technology companies should act to curb the spread of disinformation online.
More than 90 percent said that the government should introduce legislation that holds social media companies responsible for tackling disinformation via automated mechanisms.
TFC chairman Hu Yuan-huei (胡元輝) said that Taiwan should examine such laws in the EU, the UK and other democracies, and follow their lead when writing legislation to combat online disinformation.
The TFC collected 1,200 responses by telephone from Jan. 10 to 16, and 1,216 responses online from Jan. 10 to 13.
It did not provide the poll’s margin of error.
Foreigners non-residents might be allowed to enter Taiwan as early as the second half of this year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. Calling it the earliest possible time for a more general opening of the border, Chen said it would depend on the COVID-19 situation. Taiwan currently only allows Taiwanese and foreign residents to enter the nation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs would be involved in deciding whether a distinction would be made between business travelers and tourists, Chen said. The statement came after the CECC announced that mandatory quarantines
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
People with links to victims of the White Terror era yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to reflect more on a Taiwanese perspective of history and not cater to minority views that glorify former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). Taiwan Association of University Professors chairman Hsu Wen-tang (許文堂) and others told an academic conference titled “Transitional Justice and Assessing Historic Roles of Chiang Ching-kuo” in Taipei that Tsai should examine history more closely. At an event on Jan. 22 to open a memorial park for Chiang, Tsai called for solidarity and mutual understanding, saying that the former leader’s “staunch defense of Taiwan
Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) yesterday left a message for “haters” and “trolls” on Facebook after her participation at the Beijing Winter Olympics ended. “Thanks to everyone who cheered for me, I have finished my second Olympics,” she wrote in Chinese shortly after midnight yesterday, hours after placing 24th in the women’s 1,000m final. “I have left the comments open for haters and trolls to post their messages,” she wrote. She concluded the post in English, writing: “Those who are supporting me, please don’t leave a comment, just like the post.” Many of the responses were what she asked for. “You are a disgrace for