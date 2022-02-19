Snow forecast as temperatures to plummet tomorrow

Staff writer, with CNA





Snow chasers might be in luck, as more snow is forecast at high altitudes across Taiwan with a cold weather system on the way, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

With a strong cold air mass and abundant moisture expected to affect Taiwan from this afternoon, forecasters said the chance of snowfall in areas above 3,000m is high, particularly tomorrow and on Monday.

There was 1.5cm of accumulated snow on Jade Mountain in Nantou County yesterday after a day of sporadic snowfall, the bureau said.

People walk in Taipei yesterday. The Central Weather Bureau said that temperatures are to fall tomorrow. Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times

Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, also warned of chilly weather from late tonight to Monday.

Low-lying areas in northern Taiwan might see the mercury dip to 11°C tonight, with minimum temperatures across the nation to be below 10°C tomorrow and early on Monday, Wu said.

Heavy rain is also forecast across Taiwan, he said.

Daytime highs tomorrow might be the lowest this winter, dropping to 12°C in northern Taiwan, he said.