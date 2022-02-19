A woman yesterday accused a colleague at Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) of sexual harassment and said that management had dragged their feet on her complaints.
The woman, identified as “Miss A,” told a news conference convened by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) that she had filed a formal complaint in March last year after instances of sexual harassment by a male colleague.
However, management held an initial meeting at which they decided that “no sexual harassment had taken place,” Miss A said.
Photo: CNA
“While I was at work, this male colleague repeatedly harassed me, verbally, via e-mail or by calling my office phone,” she said.
“He even started to follow me when I finished work,” she said.
As THSRC management would not take any action, she turned to the Taipei Department of Social Welfare, which after reviewing the evidence decided that the events constituted sexual harassment, she said.
Fan criticized THSRC, saying that its initial response to the complaint was unacceptable and that it had altered its rules for assessing such issues.
A second meeting was held at the company in December last year, which reversed the decision of the first meeting, ruling that sexual harassment had taken place, Fan said.
Management then changed its review procedures, requiring a third meeting, she said.
“It has been three years and I had suffered for too long,” Miss A said. “With management dragging its feet and no punitive measures, it seems that I am the one being punished.”
Four separate incidents were reported by other employees over the past three years, but none of them were pursued, with the company claiming there was insufficient evidence, Fan said.
She called on THSRC to hire independent experts and academics to sit on the review panel.
THSRC in a statement said that it “has a zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment.”
“Cases must be handled carefully and investigations conducted thoroughly, with all parties treated fairly,” it said.
There were differences of opinion at the second meeting, so to protect the rights of all parties, independent experts would participate in the third meeting, which is scheduled for next month, it added.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
Foreigners non-residents might be allowed to enter Taiwan as early as the second half of this year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. Calling it the earliest possible time for a more general opening of the border, Chen said it would depend on the COVID-19 situation. Taiwan currently only allows Taiwanese and foreign residents to enter the nation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs would be involved in deciding whether a distinction would be made between business travelers and tourists, Chen said. The statement came after the CECC announced that mandatory quarantines
The owner of Taiuan-e-tiam (台灣e店), a bookshop for Taiwan-related writing and paraphernalia, is looking for a new location after rising rents near National Taiwan University in Taipei have made its lease untenable. If it closed down permanently, there would be no other bookstore dedicated to Taiwan, owner Wu Cheng-hsan (吳成三) said on Sunday. Taiuan-e-tiam, which in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) means “the store of Taiwan,” first opened its doors in 1993. The seeds of inspiration were planted when Wu was warned by a fellow student at Columbia University not to read the campus’ copy of Formosa Betrayed. The 1965 book details US diplomat