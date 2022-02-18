The Taiwan Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s sentencing of former legislative aide Chen Wei-jen (陳惟仁) to 10 months in prison for national security offenses by developing a spy network for China, court documents released on Wednesday said.
The Supreme Court’s decision is final.
The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office in August 2020 indicted Chen along with another two former legislative aides — Lin Yung-ta (林雍達) and Lee Yi-hsien (李易諴) — for spying and organizing espionage networks in Taiwan to obtain classified materials for China from 2012 to 2016, in contravention of the National Security Act (國家安全法).
Prosecutors dropped the case against Lee after he died in September 2020.
Prosecutors said that Chen and Lin traveled to Macau in 2012, where they met a Chinese intelligence officer identified as Huang Guanlong (黃冠龍), who asked them to set up a spy network in Taiwan and gather information for a Chinese security agency in exchange for cash.
In 2016, Chen and Lee were instructed by Huang to obtain information from the National Police Agency regarding anti-China activities carried out by Falun Gong members in Taiwan.
However, no such information was provided, Taipei prosecutors said.
Between September and October 2016, the three men provided the Chinese intelligence officer with information he requested on the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) National Policy Foundation think tank’s cross-strait forum.
Attempts to obtain sensitive material from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regarding its presidential election activities also failed because the insiders they tried to recruit refused to cooperate, the indictment said.
In May last year, the Taipei District Court handed Chen a 10-month prison sentence for national security offenses, and another three months for attempted spying and collecting of classified national security information. The three months was commutable to a fine.
For his involvement, Lin received a five-month term, also commutable to a fine, the district court said.
The two were former aides to Chen Shu-hui (陳淑慧), who at the time was a KMT lawmaker and is currently deputy mayor of Chiayi City.
Chen Wei-jen filed an appeal, while Lin did not.
The Taiwan High Court in November last year upheld Chen Wei-jen’s 10-month sentence for national security offenses, but acquitted him on the charge of attempted spying and collecting classified national security information.
He appealed the decision, but the appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court on Feb. 9.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
The owner of Taiuan-e-tiam (台灣e店), a bookshop for Taiwan-related writing and paraphernalia, is looking for a new location after rising rents near National Taiwan University in Taipei have made its lease untenable. If it closed down permanently, there would be no other bookstore dedicated to Taiwan, owner Wu Cheng-hsan (吳成三) said on Sunday. Taiuan-e-tiam, which in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese) means “the store of Taiwan,” first opened its doors in 1993. The seeds of inspiration were planted when Wu was warned by a fellow student at Columbia University not to read the campus’ copy of Formosa Betrayed. The 1965 book details US diplomat
CLARIFICATION: The Ministry of National Defense said it has a ‘full grasp’ on Chinese maneuvers near Taiwan’s waters and airspace, and would respond accordingly The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has denied that Chinese warplanes breached the airspace of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the disputed South China Sea. The clarification was made late on Sunday after several media outlets reported an incursion into the territorial space of the Pratas Islands by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday. The reports cited information released by a privately run Facebook page that regularly records the PLA’s incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). According to an alleged transcript of a radio warning that the air force issued to the Chinese aircraft, an unnamed