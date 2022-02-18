Taiwan attends US justice meeting, enhances ties

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Taiwan and the US have a close working relationship in judiciary and legal assistance matters, and enhanced the partnership at a meeting with US attorneys general in Washington in December last year, Deputy Minister of Justice Tsai Pi-chung (蔡碧仲) said on Wednesday.

“It’s quite an honor. We were the only nation from abroad invited to participate,” Tsai said while presenting a briefing from the annual meeting of the US National Association of Attorneys General.

Tsai led a five-member delegation to the event, representing the ministry and officials from the prosecutors’ office.

“We feel proud, as our national flag was displayed on the table and at the conference venue during the proceeding,” he said.

The delegation held talks with the conference’s host, Attorney General for the District of Columbia Karl Racine, and visited the US Department of Justice to meet Deputy Assistant Attorney General Bruce Swartz and other officials, delegation member and Department of Prosecutorial Affairs head prosecutor Kuo Jin-chang (郭進昌) said.

Swartz complimented the “vital partnership” between Taiwan and the US, and thanked Taiwan for helping the US through the mutual legal assistance agreement to deal with a number of cross-border criminal cases, Kuo said.

The meeting also discussed ways to deal with “deepfake” videos and images, criminal access to encrypted data, and the detention of mentally ill suspects in psychiatric wards and hospitals, he added.

The ministry has attended the association’s Capital Forum since its inception in 1987, and is now the only country from outside the US to attend, as all other nations had opted out by 2011, Kuo said.

Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) spoke highly of his ministry’s attendance, saying that the US was the first nation with which Taiwan formed a legal assistance agreement, adding that the two countries cooperate well in the investigation of criminal matters and the extradition of suspects.

“Our success in working with the US led to similar legal agreements with Poland, Slovakia and other nations in Europe,” he said, adding that Taiwan is reaching out to other countries for collaboration on justice matters.