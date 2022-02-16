Adoption date for abused rescue horses extended

TIP-OFF: The horses were rescued from a farm in which they had been kept in poor conditions, and they had visible signs of neglect and malnutrition

Staff writer, with CNA





Due to a lack of prospective candidates, the deadline to apply to adopt four rescue horses has been extended until Feb. 28, the Animal Protection Office in Taoyuan said on Saturday.

The four horses were rescued in August last year from a tourist farm in the city’s Gueishan District (龜山) and have been listed for adoption since Jan. 7 after being nursed back to health.

As no interested party came forward to adopt the horses by the deadline on Jan. 28, the adoption date has been extended by one month until Feb. 28.

A rescued piebald horse stands in an enclosure in Taoyuan in an undated photo. Photo courtesy of the Taoyuan Animal Protection Office / CNA

As three of the horses are from the same biological line, the office has mandated that all four horses must be adopted together.

The case is the first time that the city has put horses up for adoption, the office said.

Those interested in adopting the horses must either be a legitimate exhibition center or an equestrian facility, and must submit an adoption proposal, it said.

A committee would then review the qualifications of prospective groups or people interested in adopting the horses.

In August last year, the office investigated Taoyuan’s Spring Farm after receiving an anonymous tip about animal abuse.

The office discovered that the farm was keeping horses in poor conditions, and they had visible signs of neglect and malnutrition.

While the office had ordered the farm to correct the situation, two foals perished shortly after the investigation began, prompting the office to rescue and relocate the four surviving adult horses to Cingjing Farm in Nantou County.

The party that is chosen to adopt the horses would have to pay Cingjing Farm for caring for the four equines since Aug. 15, which comes to NT$1,200 per day, the office said.

The four horses are a 16 year-old female miniature horse, an eight-year-old female pony, and two male ponies aged 6 and 7.