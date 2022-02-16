Booking an appointment for a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine for the 23rd round of the national vaccination system starts today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The center also reported that a shipment of about 1.4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people who were born on or before Feb. 27, 2004, and have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or before Dec. 5 last year are eligible to receive a booster shot in the 23rd round.
People can log in to the vaccination booking platform, 1922.gov.tw, from 2pm yesterday to check their eligibility.
Eligible recipients who are 55 or older can start booking an appointment from 10am today, while those aged 38 to 54 can start at 12pm today, and those aged 18 to 37 can start at 2pm today, Chen said.
Bookings close at 12pm on Friday, he added.
The vaccined are to be administered between Monday next week and Feb. 27, he added.
Meanwhile, the second shipment of Moderna vaccines this year, consisting of 1,404,800 doses, arrived yesterday afternoon.
The expiration date for this batch is April 25, and that they are to go through lot release testing before being allocated for administering, Chen said.
Aside from the booster dose, people who want to receive their first, second or additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment with a designated healthcare facility or go to a walk-in vaccination site organized by local governments, the CECC said.
The designated facilities can be found on the Web sites of the Centers for Disease Control or local health departments, the center added.
Chen said that 255,349 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday, bringing the nation’s first-dose vaccination coverage to 82.35 percent, full vaccination rate to 75.7 percent, additional dose vaccination rate to 0.77 percent and booster vaccination rate to 30.65 percent.
