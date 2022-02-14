People visiting the Bishan Temple in Taipei’s Neihu District yesterday take photographs of the city skyline, as clouds shroud the spire of Taipei 101. The Central Weather Bureau forecast temperatures to fall about 10°C today.
Photo: CNA
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
The mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers can be shortened without significantly increasing the infection risk for local communities, as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a shorter incubation period than previous variants, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday said that it was working toward shortening the mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers, dependent on the local COVID-19 situation remaining under control this month. The length of the quarantine and when the policy would start needs further discussion, the CECC said. In his weekly online broadcast analyzing
POST-HOLIDAY SLUMP: The Tourism Bureau said that it respects the decisions, but urged operators to thoroughly disinfect their premises before accepting regular guests Thirty-nine hotels across Taiwan have stopped accepting guests who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, as demand has declined after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The demand for quarantine hotel rooms surged after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Dec. 14 last year implemented a special quarantine policy for overseas Taiwanese returning home for the holiday, which ended on Sunday. They were required to stay in quarantine hotels or government quarantine facilities for seven to 14 days, depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The policy is to end on Feb. 28. Bureau statistics