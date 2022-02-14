Note shows airman attempted suicide after deaths of sons

Staff writer, with CNA





A 25-year-old airman is believed to have yesterday jumped off the top of a building in Taichung after killing his two sons, police said, citing a suicide note.

Paramedics found the man, identified by the surname Hsiao (蕭), unconscious in Tanzih District (潭子), after receiving a call of a man falling from a building at about 2:20am yesterday, the Taichung Fire Bureau said.

As of press time last night, doctors were still trying to resuscitate Hsiao, who was in critical condition.

At the residence of Hsiao’s wife, on the third floor of the building, police officers found the bodies of the couple’s sons, ages two and one, police said.

They were pronounced dead, and initial forensic tests showed that the older boy had a knife wound on his throat, police said.

At the scene, officers found the note and a knife that they believe to be the murder weapon, police said.

The note, which police believe to have been written by Hsiao, said that he had refused to sign divorce papers from his wife, who local media identified by the surname Liu (劉).

News reports said she had asked to end the marriage in December.

After Liu left the apartment following an argument, Hsiao allegedly killed the children before attempting suicide, police said.

News reports quoted Facebook posts allegedly made by Hsiao early yesterday, in which he suggested that his wife was seeing another person.

“I will set you free,” the posts said, adding: “I will not allow another man to take care of our children.”

Air force Colonel Liao Po-wen (廖伯文) of the Taichung-based Third Tactical Fighter Wing, in which Hsiao served as a mechanic with the rank of private first class, told reporters that Hsiao had told his unit that he was having marital problems, but did not elaborate.

The unit offered Hsiao consultation sessions and was informed that his marriage had improved, Liao said.

The air force is deeply saddened by the incident, and was offering assistance to the family, as well as with the investigation, Liao added.

Anyone contemplating suicide can seek help by calling the government-funded hotline 1925 or the Taiwan Lifeline International-run hotline 1995. Information on suicide prevention can be found on Taiwan Lifeline’s Web site: www.life1995.org.tw.