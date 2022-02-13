Mercury to drop to as low as 10°C on Valentine’s Day

Staff writer, with CNA





Temperatures are to plummet by about 10°C on Valentine’s Day tomorrow, with highs of around 15°C, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said that similar temperatures and weather patterns to yesterday would continue until noon today, when the arrival of a cold front would increase chances of rain across Taiwan.

With northeasterly wind and a continental cold air mass continuing to move south tomorrow, temperatures would gradually drop, he said.

Valentine’s Day decorations near Tainan’s Yonghua Civic Center are pictured yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Tainan Tourism Bureau

Temperature fluctuations of 9°C to 10°C are possible, with highs of 24°C today and about 15°C tomorrow, Huang said.

From tomorrow evening to early Tuesday morning, areas north of Tainan, especially northeastern Taiwan, could see lows of 12°C to 14°C, Huang said.

The temperatures would remain cold on Wednesday and early on Thursday, but would start to climb throughout that day, he said.

In other news, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off eastern Taiwan at 12:43am yesterday, the bureau said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter was about 70.3km east of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 22.8km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said.

The earthquake’s highest intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Hualien and Yilan counties, where it was a 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tier scale.

It was a 2 in Taipei, New Taipei City and Hsinchu, as well as Nantou, Taitung, Hsinchu, Yunlin, Changhua and Chiayi counties, it added.