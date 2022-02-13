Refrain from unsafe heating methods, doctor says

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





People should use only certified heaters and refrain from using unsafe methods of keeping warm during the winter, a doctor said on Friday.

Tsai Chien-tsung (蔡建宗), vice superintendent of Da Chien General Hospital in Miaoli County, said that a local couple was recently diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning after burning coal in an unventilated room.

Burning coal with the windows shut increases the room’s carbon monoxide concentration and lowers its oxygen levels, Tsai said in a statement.

A person warms their hands in front of a heater in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Da Chien General Hospital via CNA

The couple, both 60 years old, burned coal inside their home to keep warm during the Lunar New Year holiday, Tsai said.

After starting to feel dizzy, nauseous and developing headaches, they sought medical assistance, he said.

They received hyperbaric oxygen therapy at the hospital, which eased their symptoms, Tsai said, adding that the hospital continues to monitor their condition.

As carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, people often do not realize the danger they are in, he said.

Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide leads to excessive blood carboxyhemoglobin levels, inhibiting red blood cells from transporting oxygen, as well as dizziness, nausea, headaches and blurry vision, he said.

Severe cases experience cognitive or speech impediments and a fast pulse, and might even lose consciousness, Tsai said.

If left untreated, carbon monoxide poisoning can harm the brain irreversibly, with people becoming unable to control their facial muscles, among other conditions, he said.

People should only use certified equipment to keep warm and ensure that there is enough ventilation, Tsai said.

Water heaters should only be installed outside in well-ventilated places, he added.