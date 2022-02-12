In vitro fertilizations up 70 percent due to easier subsidies

BIRTHRATE BOOST: The government said it has spent more than NT$1 billion after the subsidy applications were made easier in July last year

By Chiu Chi-jou and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Seventy percent more in vitro fertilizations were performed in the second half of last year compared with the same period in 2019, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Wednesday, attributing the trend to easier subsidy applications.

The number of married couples with wives aged 40 to 44 seeking the procedure increased 84.1 percent, the largest growth among all age groups, the ministry said

After the subsidy applications were simplified in July last year, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) had as of Monday approved 27,000 applications, it said.

Health Promotion Administration Director-General Wu Chao-chun, center, and others pose for a photograph at a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

Among them, 14,127 applicant couples had finished the procedure, with subsidies totaling NT$1.07 billion (US$38.43 million), the ministry said.

One subsidy recipient, a 28-year-old woman surnamed Chiang (江), who is five months pregnant, said that thanks to the program, she and her husband are awaiting a child in the spring.

Chen Ching-hui (陳菁徽), a doctor at Nuwa Fertility Center, said that media reports of celebrities conceiving at the age of 40 or older are misleading the public into thinking that it is “easy” to become pregnant at that age.

Even healthy couples of suitable age do not have a 100 percent chance of becoming pregnant, Chen said, adding that the best age for women to conceive is before 35.

HPA Obstetric and Pediatric Health Division Director Mai Yang-chun (麥揚竣) said that the relaxed standards for subsidies have led to a significant increase in procedures.

However, the age of the woman remains a critical factor in whether in vitro fertilization is successful, Mai said, adding that the success rate for those aged under 35 is nearly 50 percent, but drops sharply to less than 20 percent for those aged 41 or older.

Couples who wish to have a child should start planning early, Mai said.

Taiwanese Society for Reproductive Medicine chairman Chen Ming-che (陳明哲) said that Taiwan’s relatively high success rate for in vitro fertilization does not fully reflect how difficult it is for many couples to have a child.