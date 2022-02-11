Twelve telecoms fraudsters arrested, NT$9.3m seized

Staff writer, with CNA





Law enforcement agencies have cracked a suspected telecoms fraud ring that targeted people in China, arresting 12 suspects and confiscating NT$9.3 million (US$334,232) in suspected illegal gains, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said in a statement on Wednesday.

Conducting a data analysis of suspected fraud cases, bureau officials discovered that several people suspected of operating call centers specializing in telecoms fraud in August 2020 began traveling to the Middle East, the bureau said, adding that it since then suspected that they were expanding their operations to overseas.

The bureau and the Kaohsiung City Police Department established a special unit reporting to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office, it said.

The unit found that members of the alleged fraud ring, led by a 36-year-old man surnamed Yun (運), frequently traveled to the Middle East and later Albania, where they are suspected of establishing another call center for their fraud schemes, a bureau official said.

In one of their most common schemes, ring members posed as bank staff responsible for credit card payments and tried to convince their targets by telephone that they had missed a credit card payment or that their credit card had been hacked, the official said.

The call was then transferred to another member of the ring posing as a Chinese police officer, who told the people that they were implicated in money laundering and therefore had to pay them to avoid prosecution, the official said.

In December last year, after some ring members returned to Taiwan, investigators searched their residences in Taoyuan, and Nantou and Taitung counties, and arrested 12 suspects, the official said.

Police confiscated NT$9.3 million in suspected illegal gains, bankbooks, debit cards and mobile phones, the official said.

The ring is suspected of defrauding 145 people a combined NT$200 million, the bureau said.

Yun and other alleged ring members have been referred to Kaohsiung prosecutors for further investigation, it said.