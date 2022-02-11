The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is aiming to field “excellent” candidates for the local elections later this year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who also chairs the party, said on Wednesday, at the party’s first Central Standing Committee meeting after the Lunar New Year holiday.
Tsai set out four goals that the DPP government hopes to achieve this year.
The first is to support candidates to win their local elections scheduled for Nov. 26.
The local campaigns, also known as the “nine-in-one” elections, are to take place across Taiwan with voters electing municipal mayors, county commissioners, county-level mayors, city and county councilors, and village wardens, among others.
The DPP suffered a serious defeat to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in the 2018 local elections, winning only six of the 22 municipalities and counties, while the KMT was victorious in 15.
While the DPP has yet to announce any nominations for the local elections, Tsai said the party is to select “excellent candidates” to run for local government leadership and representative positions.
The government’s second goal for this year is to strengthen its trade and economic ties with other countries, and expand collaborations with Taiwan’s democratic partners, Tsai said.
The third objective involves promoting Taiwan’s key industries to further the nation’s economic growth, Tsai said, adding that semiconductors, electric vehicles and 5G networks are at the top of the list.
Finally, the government plans to continue policies that improve the health and welfare of all citizens, she said.
The monthly allowance for a first child under the age of five is to be raised to NT$5,000 from NT$3,500 starting in August, she said.
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just