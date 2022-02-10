The mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers can be shortened without significantly increasing the infection risk for local communities, as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a shorter incubation period than previous variants, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday said that it was working toward shortening the mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers, dependent on the local COVID-19 situation remaining under control this month.
The length of the quarantine and when the policy would start needs further discussion, the CECC said.
Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times
In his weekly online broadcast analyzing the COVID-19 situation, Chen said that data for imported cases in Taiwan from March last year to last month indicate that the incubation period of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is about three to four days, but only about two days for Omicron.
If 45,000 inbound travelers — 15,000 each from “high,” “medium” and “low” infection risk areas — were to arrive in Taiwan each month, a 14-day quarantine with three polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and a rapid test would detect all of the people who were infected before their quarantine ended, he said.
If the quarantine period were shortened to 10 days — either seven days in a government facility and three at home, or five days in each, along with two PCR tests and one rapid test — the simulations show that only two asymptomatic cases would remain undetected during quarantine, he said, adding that such cases would pose a low risk to local communities.
Moreover, most people who catch Omicron experience mild symptoms, he said, adding that a UK study showed that only about 13 percent of people with Omicron were hospitalized.
However, the immunity of about 3 million vaccinated people in Taiwan might have waned by next month, so people should get a booster dose as soon as possible and continue practicing personal protective measures to prevent another wave of local infections, he said.
As cases of people who tested negative when ordered into isolation, but tested positive later have increased since last month, it is important to clarify whether such cases arose due to people contracting COVID-19 while in a quarantine facility, he said.
‘JUDGEMENT ERROR’: A legislator said that the flagbearer should not have worn the outfit, which the skater said was an gift and worn in athletic tradition Controversy over Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) wearing the China national team’s skinsuit continued as Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) yesterday said that Huang lacked awareness of her role as the flagbearer of the Taiwanese team at the Beijing Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony last night. Huang, one of the four athletes competing for Taiwan at this year’s Winter Olympics, faced a backlash on social media on Thursday after posting a training video of her wearing a Chinese national team skinsuit. Hsu yesterday said that Huang’s choice of uniform was extremely inappropriate, given that she is Taiwan’s flagbearer and that the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just