William Lai tests negative for virus after Castro visit

Staff writer, with CNA





Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday tested negative for COVID-19 and remains in good health, despite last month meeting with Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Lai met Castro during a trip to Honduras for her inauguration on Jan. 27.

Lai, who is in quarantine, took a rapid test early yesterday, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.

From left, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei Chapter head Enoch Wu, Vice President William Lai and DPP Legislator Michelle Lin prepare Lunar New Year cakes in Taipei in this undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office via CNA

On Sunday, Castro wrote on Twitter that despite testing negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, she tested positive on Sunday, adding that she had mild symptoms, and would work in isolation.

Lai was on a diplomatic trip as the special envoy of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) from Jan. 25 to Jan. 30, and attended the inauguration, during which he and Castro met for seven minutes.

During that meeting, Lai extended an invitation on behalf of Tsai to Castro to visit Taiwan and expressed Taipei’s continued support for the Honduran government as it pushes for economic reform and combats corruption in the country.

Tsai and Lai have extended their best wishes to Castro for a speedy recovery, Chang said.

Lai and the other members of Taiwan’s delegation have undergone numerous rapid tests before, during and after their trip, all of which came back negative, he added.