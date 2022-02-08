Taiwan’s skateboarding scene needs official promotion and corporate sponsorship to fully grow into a professional sport, local skateboarders have said.
Celebrity skateboarder Kyle Ke (柯家恩), 28, said public interest in the sport has increased since its debut at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, and that more opportunities exist today than when he started skateboarding two decades ago.
Skating had been his first love in roller sports and boarding was something he did for fun before realizing that he had a knack for it, he said.
Photo courtesy of Kyle Ke
Since going professional, Ke said he took part in skateboarding events all over the world and the experience opened him up to aspects of the sport that he was unaware of when skating in Taiwan.
While skateboarders are keen on winning, there is a spirit of community and of learning from one another, which is especially evident at the Florida-based Tampa Pro, he said.
“There were DJs playing live music, graffiti artists and playful games that were worked into the event,” he said. “It was a gathering of people who share a passion in skateboarding.”
Ke’s YouTube video Helas Taiwan 2104 AD was in part created as a platform for Taiwanese skaters to get together and discover the sense of fun that was missing in the local scene, he said.
When asked to comment on Japan’s performance at the Games, Ke said Japanese skateboarders won two gold medals thanks to preparation and training, while a lack of skateparks and resources hampered the training of Taiwanese athletes.
Skateboarding has roots in the streets and its freewheeling spirit sets it apart from the rigid formality of more established sports, Ke said, adding that skaters are frequently rewarded for showing a personal flair in tricks, fashion sense and even taste in music.
Boarders are also known for wearing clothes torn up from falls and hard knocks on the ramp, a look that has been imitated as high fashion by big-name brands, which has further invigorated the subculture, he said.
The trend should be encouraged in Taiwan, and he is working on plans to create skateboards and clothes for the consumer market, Ke said.
Skateboarder Lin Jia-yuan (林家元), 22, who has been in the sport for 10 years, said he ran a gamut of official and unofficial events prior to claiming the title of national champion.
Skateboarding is a mature sport in the West that is just beginning to catch on in Taiwan, which at the moment lacks the momentum or energy to inspire truly skillful boarders, he said.
“There are times I feel that I am good only in comparison to people around me, who also know little of the sport,” he said. “I have seen next-level stuff when competing abroad.”
Liao Yun (廖紜), a six-year-old skateboarder who has distinguished herself in the circuit, said she was once removed from an event on a gurney due to an injury.
New skateboarders need to learn how to fall properly and wear protective equipment to avoid injury, she said.
Liao’s mother said she fully supports her child, despite feeling concerned about the injuries she has sustained during practice and in events.
“People have this stereotype of skateboarding being a sport for delinquent youths that is absolutely untrue,” she said.
