NY Mets unveil Taiwan Heritage Day jersey

The New York Mets are to again present their fans with limited-edition Taiwan-themed replica jerseys during the baseball franchise’s 17th annual Taiwan Heritage Day this summer. The Mets on Friday released a photograph of the mostly blue jersey, featuring the name “Taiwan” and the number “1” printed in orange on the back. The jersey is not for sale, but would be given to people who buy tickets for the Aug. 28 game against the Colorado Rockies, which are to go on sale in the middle of next month. It would be the second year in a row that the Queens-based team is