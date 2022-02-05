Minister stable after stent surgery

By Aaron Tu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Veterans Affairs Council Minister Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) was in stable condition after being hospitalized on Thursday, the council said yesterday.

Feng, who served as the minister of national defense from 2016 to 2018, underwent stent surgery at Tri-Service General Hospital, council Deputy Minister Lee Wen-chung (李文忠) said.

Feng is breathing without an oxygen mask in an intensive care unit, Lee said.

Veterans Affairs Council Minister Feng Shih-kuan, left, is pictured on Jan. 13 in Taipei. Photo: Liao Cheng-hui, Taipei Times

Feng had been regularly visiting Taipei Veterans General Hospital for checkups on a heart condition until this year, when he transitioned to Tri-Service General Hospital, a source said on condition of anonymity.

The 76-year-old retired four-star general of the air force was defense minister during President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) first term, before heading the Institute for National Defense and Security Research and later the Veteran Affairs Council.

Separately, the Health Promotion Administration yesterday urged the public to stay warm, saying that fluctuations in temperature can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Cases of cardiovascular disease usually spike in winter, especially when the temperature drops suddenly, causing muscles around blood vessels to contract and blood pressure to spike, the agency said.

People with diabetes, high blood pressure or high blood lipids should be mindful of the weather, and regularly monitor blood pressure and blood sugar, it said.

A healthy diet, and regular hospital checkups and exercise are essential to health, the agency added.

In the event of a heart attack or stroke, timely medical care improves the survival rate, significantly mitigating the severity of the intervention needed and reducing the risk of loss of function, it said.

Tightness or pain in the chest, irregular heartbeat, difficulty breathing and nausea often occur before or during a cardiovascular event, it said.

Those experiencing such symptoms should immediately call 119, the agency said.

Elderly people should avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during cold spells, agency Director-General Wu Chao-chun (吳昭軍) said, urging the general public to wear hats, masks, gloves and other warm clothing before going outside.

People should avoid outdoor activities in the early morning or late at night, he said.