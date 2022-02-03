Tsai visits soldiers, firefighters working during the holiday

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday visited firefighters and military personnel in northern Taiwan to thank them for working during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Accompanied by Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌), Tsai visited the Port of Keelung Fire Department, where she handed out red envelopes and fruit baskets to firefighters.

Tsai thanked them for protecting Taiwanese and keeping a key transportation hub secure.

Military personnel attend to their duties by a Ta Chiang-class corvette in Keelung yesterday. Photo: CNA

The government would continue to provide extra funding and better equipment to boost firefighting capacity, she said.

Tsai then visited the army’s 269th Mechanized Infantry Brigade in Taoyuan, which is responsible for the defense of northern Taiwan.

She was briefed by troops before watching an armored vehicles exercise.

President Tsai Ing-wen, front left, presents a red envelope to Tai Kuo-yang, captain of the Port of Keelung Fire Department, during a visit yesterday. Photo: CNA

Tsai praised the military personnel for performing their duties during the holiday.

She lauded the brigade’s efforts in helping nearby hospitals conduct COVID-19 rapid screening tests amid a local outbreak in Taoyuan.

Tsai also visited Hsinchu Zoo and took photographs with its two tigers to mark the Lunar Year of the Tiger.