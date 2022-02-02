Bureau offers tips to people with ‘holiday syndrome’

By Tsai Wen-chu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Tainan Public Health Bureau has some suggestions for those experiencing holiday-related stress over the Lunar New Year holiday.

Some people experience stress due to the large gatherings and preparations associated with the holiday, the bureau said on Jan. 19.

Citing an example, the bureau said a 48-year-old woman, identified only by her nickname Hsiao-fen (小芬), experienced mood swings, anxiety, stress and trouble sleeping due to an uptick in diners at the restaurant she works at, as well as preparations for holiday gatherings.

People pray at a temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year in New Taipei City on Monday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

“This ‘spring festival syndrome’ is often brought on by those preparing large family meals and cleaning up after gatherings. Single people also feel stressed at being asked during gatherings when they will get married and have children,” it said.

Whether stress and negative emotions reach “syndrome” levels depends on a number of factors, including personality, physical and mental state and life experiences, the bureau said.

To prevent holiday stress getting out of control, the bureau suggested four measures:

“First, appreciate who you are. Accept your strengths and weaknesses,” it said. “Second, follow a healthy diet and have adequate sleep.”

Regularly keeping in touch with friends and relatives is also important, and people should take annual leave when possible to meet with others to share their thoughts and concerns, it said.

Finally, regular exercise is important for physical and mental health, and those who regularly exercise are often more likely to feel relaxed and happy, it said, adding that exercise should be kept within moderation to avoid injury.

Psychiatrist Chen Yi-sing (陳羿行) called on the public to note the signs of “spring festival syndrome” and offer support to those experiencing the condition.