Taipei raises alert level, restricting dining services

LEVEL 2.5: People who have not been vaccinated or have received only one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should only dine in if there are isolation booths, Ko Wen-je said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday announced that the city is raising its COVID-19 alert level to 2.5, with a conditional ban on dine-in services. People who have received two or three shots against COVID-19 can dine in at eateries, while those who have not been vaccinated or have only received one jab should only eat on-site if there are isolation booths, he told a news conference. Ko said he is not thinking of raising the alert level to 3, as Taiwan has a relatively high vaccination rate and vaccinated people are less likely to spread the virus. Taipei residents are advised

By Yang Hsin-hui and Jonathan Chin