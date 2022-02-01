Pay more attention, care to elderly living alone

Health authorities and social workers urged the public to pay more care and attention to elderly people living alone, especially during the Lunar New Year holiday, when families get together for feasting and revelry.

There are more than 42,000 elderly people nationwide who live alone with no family or caretaker to look after them, Ministry of Health and Welfare officials said on Friday.

They need someone to regularly check their health and living conditions, the ministry added.

An undated photograph shows a volunteer from the Huashan Social Welfare Foundation putting up spring couplets as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations at the residence of an elderly person who lives alone in Nantou County. Photo courtesy of the Huashan Social Welfare Foundation

The latest data from the ministry showed that there were 42,603 senior citizens living alone at the end of the third quarter last year, an increase of 620, or 1.48 percent, from the end of 2020, they said.

The survey also showed that about 12,000 of them belong to the low to mid-level income group.

Suicides among those aged 65 or older are higher compared with other age groups, Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center director Lee Ming-been (李明濱) said, citing epidemiological studies.

Clinical reports showed that this age group is more prone to feel lonely and depressed during the Lunar New Year period, he added.

Statistics from nationwide suicide prevention centers indicate a rate of 26.2 per 100,000 for this age group, Lee said.

The suicide rate among all age groups has trended down, with the exception of those aged 65 or older, which has shown a slight increase, he said.

“The manifestation of loneliness in elderly people can show up in two ways. One is emotional loneliness, which is harder to discern. Even when family members gather and have a lively atmosphere at home, older people might not be able to communicate well, or have difficulty moving around, so they cannot adequately interact with people,” Lee said.

“The other one is social loneliness, which could be due to living alone, but could also be due to a lack of social skills, inability to interact with others, or having a physical disability that prevents them from going out,” he said.

“We can pay them more attention, such as checking up on them, which also leads to more beneficial interaction,” he added.

People can check to see if an elderly person who is living alone has lost interest in things or activities that they used to enjoy, and look for other warning signs, he added.

All city and county governments had been asked to check up on elderly people living alone before the Lunar New Year, said Lee Lin-feng (李臨鳳), deputy director of the ministry’s Social and Family Affairs Administration.

They had been asked to asses their need for personal visits, meal delivery, special holiday meal provision, winter clothing and other personal materials, and to set up a hotline for staff service and emergency response, she said.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, visits to elderly homes with long-term care services are banned.

“We urge family members, relatives and friends to use audio or video calls to reach out to elderly people, to let them feel the warmth of knowing that others are thinking of them,” she said.