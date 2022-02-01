Health authorities and social workers urged the public to pay more care and attention to elderly people living alone, especially during the Lunar New Year holiday, when families get together for feasting and revelry.
There are more than 42,000 elderly people nationwide who live alone with no family or caretaker to look after them, Ministry of Health and Welfare officials said on Friday.
They need someone to regularly check their health and living conditions, the ministry added.
Photo courtesy of the Huashan Social Welfare Foundation
The latest data from the ministry showed that there were 42,603 senior citizens living alone at the end of the third quarter last year, an increase of 620, or 1.48 percent, from the end of 2020, they said.
The survey also showed that about 12,000 of them belong to the low to mid-level income group.
Suicides among those aged 65 or older are higher compared with other age groups, Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center director Lee Ming-been (李明濱) said, citing epidemiological studies.
Clinical reports showed that this age group is more prone to feel lonely and depressed during the Lunar New Year period, he added.
Statistics from nationwide suicide prevention centers indicate a rate of 26.2 per 100,000 for this age group, Lee said.
The suicide rate among all age groups has trended down, with the exception of those aged 65 or older, which has shown a slight increase, he said.
“The manifestation of loneliness in elderly people can show up in two ways. One is emotional loneliness, which is harder to discern. Even when family members gather and have a lively atmosphere at home, older people might not be able to communicate well, or have difficulty moving around, so they cannot adequately interact with people,” Lee said.
“The other one is social loneliness, which could be due to living alone, but could also be due to a lack of social skills, inability to interact with others, or having a physical disability that prevents them from going out,” he said.
“We can pay them more attention, such as checking up on them, which also leads to more beneficial interaction,” he added.
People can check to see if an elderly person who is living alone has lost interest in things or activities that they used to enjoy, and look for other warning signs, he added.
All city and county governments had been asked to check up on elderly people living alone before the Lunar New Year, said Lee Lin-feng (李臨鳳), deputy director of the ministry’s Social and Family Affairs Administration.
They had been asked to asses their need for personal visits, meal delivery, special holiday meal provision, winter clothing and other personal materials, and to set up a hotline for staff service and emergency response, she said.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, visits to elderly homes with long-term care services are banned.
“We urge family members, relatives and friends to use audio or video calls to reach out to elderly people, to let them feel the warmth of knowing that others are thinking of them,” she said.
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
The New York Mets are to again present their fans with limited-edition Taiwan-themed replica jerseys during the baseball franchise’s 17th annual Taiwan Heritage Day this summer. The Mets on Friday released a photograph of the mostly blue jersey, featuring the name “Taiwan” and the number “1” printed in orange on the back. The jersey is not for sale, but would be given to people who buy tickets for the Aug. 28 game against the Colorado Rockies, which are to go on sale in the middle of next month. It would be the second year in a row that the Queens-based team is
‘CHINESE STYLE’: Taipei residents do not want smart city efforts based on ‘centralized control, tracking and mass surveillance,’ the campaign’s initiators said Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) yesterday said that her campaign against the Taipeipass (台北通) app has garnered almost 10,000 signatures since Friday, but exposed her to insults and threats by telephone and through social media. It seems to be a “coordinated attack,” as all the messages follow a similar pattern, she said, citing as an example one saying: “We love the Taipeipass. Do not block the smart city plan. Stop interfering with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).” Some people had left disparaging remarks and false information when signing up for the online petition, and there have been attempts to disrupt her
LEVEL 2.5: People who have not been vaccinated or have received only one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should only dine in if there are isolation booths, Ko Wen-je said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday announced that the city is raising its COVID-19 alert level to 2.5, with a conditional ban on dine-in services. People who have received two or three shots against COVID-19 can dine in at eateries, while those who have not been vaccinated or have only received one jab should only eat on-site if there are isolation booths, he told a news conference. Ko said he is not thinking of raising the alert level to 3, as Taiwan has a relatively high vaccination rate and vaccinated people are less likely to spread the virus. Taipei residents are advised