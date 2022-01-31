Harsher drunk driving jail terms, fines take effect

UP TO NT$3 MILLION: The amendment raised fines for drunk drivers depending on whether they cause crashes, as well as their passengers

Staff writer, with CNA





Harsher penalties for drunk driving took effect yesterday, with those driving drunk without causing a crash facing prison terms of up to three years, up from a maximum of two years previously.

The penalties are stipulated in an amendment to the Criminal Code and the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) passed by the Legislative Yuan on Monday last week.

In addition to up to three years in jail, drunk drivers now also face fines of up to NT$300,000 (US$10,781), up from a maximum of NT$200,000 previously.

A LED sign stands next to a police checkpoint at in Tainan on Tuesday last week. Photo: Hung Jui-chin, Taipei Times

The new regulations define repeat offenders as those who drive drunk at least twice within 10 years, and allow the authorities to publish their names and photographs. Previously, only those who accumulated two offenses within five years were listed as repeat offenders.

Passengers aged 18 or older of drunk drivers now face fines of up to NT$15,000, up from a maximum of NT$3,000.

The amendment did not change jail terms under the Criminal Code for drunk drivers who cause the death or injury of another person, but enables judges to fine offenders an additional NT$2 million for causing a death or NT$1 million for causing serious injuries.

Drunk drivers who cause a death now face jail terms of three to 10 years, and those who cause serious injuries face one to seven years in prison. Repeat offenders causing a death face jail terms of five years to life and fines of up to NT$3 million, while those causing serious injuries face jail terms of three to 10 years and fines of up to NT$2 million.

Under the amendment, alcohol ignition interlock devices would be installed in the vehicles of drunk driving offenders who obtain a new driver’s license, and those driving a vehicle without such a device would face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$120,000.

Previously, the fines were NT$6,000 to NT$12,000.