CECC restates ‘one room, one person’

HOME QUARANTINES: Local governments can send those whose home is deemed insufficient for safe isolation to centralized facilities, the center said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reiterated that contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases who are required to isolate at home must stay in rooms separated from other household members with attached bathrooms.

Listed contacts who do not have access to such facilities would have to isolate at centralized facilities, the CECC said.

As recent local cases had visited public places while possibly being contagious, a large number of people have been listed as contacts and placed under isolation or quarantine.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said the methods of identifying close contacts and rules for people who are asked to isolate remain unchanged.

People who test positive for the virus would be sent to a hospital, a centralized quarantine facility or an enhanced quarantine hotel, based on their health condition, he said.

As for close contacts who are identified through contact tracing, Chen said that they would have to isolate at home for 14 days given that the facilities available to them meet the requirements of “one person per room, with its own separate bathroom.”

However, if the local government considers the isolation location inappropriate, or deems the situation likely to lead to transmission of the virus, it can ask those isolating to move to a government-funded centralized facility, he said.

Contact tracing personnel are well-trained experts, and many of them have abundant experience from the local outbreak last year, Chen said.

Contact tracers do not only consider the duration a person had contact to a confirmed case, but also circumstances such as whether they had proper protection, he added.

As of 4pm yesterday, there were 16,029 people under home quarantine, including 2,582 who are scheduled to be released today, as well as 7,056 under home isolation, with 429 to be released, the CECC said.