Old TVs are “urban gold mines,” with more than NT$1.9 billion (US$68.25 million) of reusable materials recycled from discarded electronic appliances last year, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has said.

The agency said that people should properly dispose of household electronics waste and help achieve “zero waste,” adding that through proper recycling, such items not only have a huge market value, but can also help reduce carbon emissions and resource depletion.

Agency data showed that from January to November last year, more than 3.34 million units of household electronic appliances — including TV sets, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and electronic fans — had been recycled.

An estimated 100,000 tonnes of reusable materials, such as copper, iron, aluminum, glass and plastic, were recovered, generating a production value of more than NT$1.9 billion.

Companies selling new appliances should offer taking their customers’ old appliance for recycling, it said.

For more information on recycling, people should call the agency’s 0800-085717 hotline or visit its Web site, recycle.epa.gov.tw, the agency said.

People can also contact the cleaning divisions of local governments to set a date and location for the collection of large household electronic appliances, or simply move the devices to a designated location for recycling, the agency said, urging people to have their items recycled through legal waste management channels to avoid improper disassembly polluting the environment.