Bureau warns of phone scam during the holiday

By Lin Hui-chin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Friday warned older people about scam telephone calls during the Lunar New Year holiday.

About 5,000 people aged 60 or older have been defrauded by telephone over the past three years, representing 15 percent of such cases, the bureau said.

Most of them fell prey to scams because they lived alone and mistook the scammer for a distant relative with whom they rarely spoke asking to borrow money, the bureau said.

Scammers also pretended to be doctors, or to work at the National Health Insurance Administration or Chunghwa Telecom, it said.

The scammers told the victims by telephone that their account had been breached and then pretended to hand the phone to a district prosecutor, the bureau said.

After eliciting an affidavit, they asked the victims to wire money to a trust account at a district court, it said.

Some of the victims have lost their entire savings, the bureau said.

Citing a recent case, the bureau said that scammers stole NT$16 million (US$574,960) from a 70-year-old victim in Taichung, surnamed Chung (鍾), with the money coming from his savings and an insurance payout, which he lived off after retiring.

Chung received calls from scammers claiming to represent a telecom who said that he owed NT$12,000 in overdue bills, the bureau said.

They referred him to an accomplice who claimed to represent the 165 anti-fraud hotline and told Chung that his identity had been stolen and used for criminal activity, and that a senior official at the local district prosecutors’ office surnamed Chen (陳) was investigating the case, the bureau said.

A scammer claiming to be Chen later informed Chung by telephone that his identity had been used by drug traffickers for money laundering, asking Chung to pay them a certain amount of money so that Chung would not be listed as a suspect, but instead as a witness, it said.

Chung met with the scammers five times, giving them the money at their last meeting, as well as his account checkbook and his debit card, it said.

Chung realized the scam when he found out that his account had been emptied, the bureau said.