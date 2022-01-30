Yen Kuan-heng’s mansion sold for half price

ORDER UNCHANGED: Parts of the structure would have to be torn down, regardless of ownership, as ordered by the city, the Urban Development Bureau said

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The family of former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmaker Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒) has sold a mansion in Taichung’s Shalu District (沙鹿), with the new owner to take responsibility for the allegedly illegal structure, the Taichung City Government said yesterday.

Yen last month lost a legislative by-election in the city’s second electoral district to Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) of the Democratic Progressive Party.

During Yen’s electoral campaign, the mansion had come under scrutiny, as it was suspected to have been built on a formerly publicly owned plot in a zone where construction was prohibited on grounds of environmental protection.

The entrance to a mansion in Taichung’s Shalu District formerly owned by former lawmaker Yen Kuan-heng is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo copied by Tsai Shu-yuan, Taipei Times

Yen’s office yesterday confirmed that the Shalu mansion had been sold.

The property has a market price of about NT$90 million (US$3.23 million), based on the value of similar properties in the area.

Local media reported that the Yen family sold the mansion for NT$45 million.

The plot is about 1,160m2, with the mansion covering about 430m2.

The Taichung Urban Development Bureau said it would investigate whether the transfer to a new owner has been completed.

However, those parts of the structure that have been set up illegally would have to be torn down, regardless of who the owner is, the bureau said.

The bureau said that it had inspected the site and verified that at least part of the structure — the basement, the top floor and exterior walls and structures attached to them had been set up illegally.

The bureau on Friday last week ordered that the illegal structures be torn down within two weeks, the bureau said.