First shipment of 3,200 Paxlovid courses arrives

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan on Thursday received its first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, as well as a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the last batch ordered by the government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

The delivery of Paxlovid contains 3,200 courses of the 20,000 that the government has ordered, CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said.

Paxlovid can be prescribed to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 within five days of the onset of symptoms for people aged 12 or older with a minimum weight of 40kg if they are assessed to be at high risk of developing severe illness, Chang said.

COVID-19 cases might be considered high risk if they are aged 65 or older, have a body mass index above 25, have chronic diseases such as diabetes or cardiovascular conditions, or are immunocompromised, he said.

Paxlovid is the second COVID-19 antiviral Taiwan has received, following Merck’s molnupiravir, the first delivery of which arrived on Monday.

Taiwan is the first country in Asia to receive both treatments, Chang said.

Also on Thursday, Taiwan received its final shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, containing 918,400 doses that expire on May 25, the CECC said.

The nation has received 15.2 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses in total, slightly more than the 15 million ordered by the Hon Hai Precision Industries Co-affiliated Yonglin Foundation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation.

The doses have been donated to the government for distribution.

To date, Taiwan has received more than 42.88 million foreign-made COVID-19 vaccine doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca brands.