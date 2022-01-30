The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15 local COVID-19 cases, and urged elderly people and high-risk groups who have not completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.
Of the 15 local cases, nine were in isolation when they tested positive, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
The other six cases posed a higher risk to local communities, and contact tracing was being conducted, he added.
Photo courtesy of CECC
Three of the cases were linked to a hotel cluster in Yilan County: a married couple in Kaohsiung, who are friends with a hotel guest who has COVID-19, and a preschool classmate of the guest’s son, who also has COVID-19, Chen said, adding that there are 16 cases linked to the hotel so far.
Three of the cases were linked to a preschool and restaurant cluster in Taoyuan, he said, adding that they are all family members who were looking after infected children and isolating with them.
Four cases were working for Askey Computer Corp (亞旭) in Taoyuan’s Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易港區) and were already in isolation, Chen said.
Victor Wang (王必勝), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division and the center’s on-site commander for the Taoyuan free-trade zone cluster, said that 119 cases have been confirmed in the cluster so far.
Thirty-six of the cases were Taiwanese workers and 83 were migrant workers, he said, adding that 966 people have been placed under home isolation.
There are 6,773 registered workers in the free-trade zone, but about 10,000 people go in and out of the area every day, he said.
There are about 2,900 workers at 32 companies in the free-trade zone’s value-added park area, where the cases were detected, he said.
As some Askey workers tested positive during isolation or when they were given a second test, the infection risk remains high, so third tests are today to be conducted on Askey workers who are not in isolation and other workers in the value-added park area, Wang said.
Operations at Askey were still suspended, while other companies have been allowed to resume operations conditionally, he said.
Chen added that the spread of the virus seemed to be gradually coming under control at the free-trade zone.
Three other local cases were linked to a Kaohsiung Harbor cluster, and the links between them and previous cases were clear, he said, adding that two new local cases with unclear infection sources were reported in Taoyuan.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said the two new cases are a married couple, one of whom works at a company in Taoyuan, while the other works for the Taoyuan City Government.
Three of their family members and 10 of their 21 close contacts at work have tested negative, so contact tracing and testing is ongoing to clarify the source of infection, he said.
The CECC also reported 33 imported cases.
They include nine people who tested positive upon arrival and 24 who tested positive during quarantine, Chen said.
Meanwhile, the CECC said that while the nation’s first-dose vaccination rate is about 81 percent and the full vaccination rate is about 74 percent, the first and second-dose vaccination rates of people aged 75 and older are only about 75 percent and 68 percent respectively.
Elderly people and people with underlying health conditions are at higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 if they have not received the complete primary vaccination series, the CECC said, urging them to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible, as long as their health is relatively stable.
