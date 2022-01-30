The Legislative Yuan on Friday passed a NT$2.251 trillion (US$80.89 billion) central government general budget for this year, after cutting NT$27.34 billion from the original spending proposal.
The bill cleared the legislative floor late in the evening on the last day of an extraordinary session, which was convened in part to pass the budget.
The government projects revenue to be NT$2.267 trillion this year, yielding an estimated surplus of about NT$15.9 billion.
The spending cut was agreed upon by all four party caucuses in the legislature, although the breakdown of cuts by agency requires is to be negotiated at a later time.
The cut would be the largest from a proposal since 2014, Legislative Yuan data showed.
The Cabinet in August last year proposed spending NT$2.2621 trillion this year, with 26.6 percent earmarked for social welfare, 20.1 percent for education, including cultural and science projects, and 15.7 percent for national defense.
It later proposed an additional NT$16.3 billion in spending after the government in October agreed to a 4 percent wage increase for public-sector workers.
The legislature began the three-week extraordinary session on Jan. 5 to discuss two budget plans and bills that had failed to pass before the end of a regular legislative session on Dec. 31 last year.
