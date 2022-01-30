High-tech warplanes pose a new threat from China

AFP, TAIPEI





China’s deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone earlier this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, the government confirmed on Tuesday, with their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat.

The final quarter of last year saw a massive spike of Chinese incursions into the zone, with the biggest single day coming on Oct. 4, when 56 warplanes entered the zone.

In another show of force, 52 warplanes entered the zone over Sunday and Monday last week, the Ministry of National Defense said.

A Chinese airforce J-16D electronic warfare jet is parked at an airport in an undated photo. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense

Two J-16D jets were among the 13 observed on Monday, which the ministry confirmed was the first time the high-tech warplanes had been seen in action.

The jets were first unveiled at an airshow in China in September last year, Chinese state-run Global Times reported.

The J-16D comes with four jamming pods and two electronic warfare pods as well as two missiles under the aircraft’s belly, it said.

“It is capable of destroying radar to suppress and damage the enemy’s aerial defense capabilities,” said Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌), an analyst at Institute for National Defense and Security Research.

The radar-jamming capabilities could “pave the way for subsequent attacks,” he added. “It poses a big new threat to Taiwan’s air defense.”

The Global Times published a saber-rattling editorial on Tuesday, calling the appearance of the J-16D fighters a “self-evident” message.

The two-day rash of incursions came on the heels of the US and Japan last week carrying out naval exercises in the Philippine Sea, an area that includes waters just east of Taiwan.

Taiwan only started regularly publicizing its data on air incursions in September 2020.

October remains the busiest month on record, with 196 forays into the air defense identification zone, which extends well beyond Taiwan’s territorial airspace, overlapping with parts of China’s similar zone.

Sunday last week’s 39 warplanes — the majority of them J-16s — is tied with Oct. 2 as the second-highest recorded number of incursions in a single day.