China’s deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone earlier this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, the government confirmed on Tuesday, with their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat.
The final quarter of last year saw a massive spike of Chinese incursions into the zone, with the biggest single day coming on Oct. 4, when 56 warplanes entered the zone.
In another show of force, 52 warplanes entered the zone over Sunday and Monday last week, the Ministry of National Defense said.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense
Two J-16D jets were among the 13 observed on Monday, which the ministry confirmed was the first time the high-tech warplanes had been seen in action.
The jets were first unveiled at an airshow in China in September last year, Chinese state-run Global Times reported.
The J-16D comes with four jamming pods and two electronic warfare pods as well as two missiles under the aircraft’s belly, it said.
“It is capable of destroying radar to suppress and damage the enemy’s aerial defense capabilities,” said Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌), an analyst at Institute for National Defense and Security Research.
The radar-jamming capabilities could “pave the way for subsequent attacks,” he added. “It poses a big new threat to Taiwan’s air defense.”
The Global Times published a saber-rattling editorial on Tuesday, calling the appearance of the J-16D fighters a “self-evident” message.
The two-day rash of incursions came on the heels of the US and Japan last week carrying out naval exercises in the Philippine Sea, an area that includes waters just east of Taiwan.
Taiwan only started regularly publicizing its data on air incursions in September 2020.
October remains the busiest month on record, with 196 forays into the air defense identification zone, which extends well beyond Taiwan’s territorial airspace, overlapping with parts of China’s similar zone.
Sunday last week’s 39 warplanes — the majority of them J-16s — is tied with Oct. 2 as the second-highest recorded number of incursions in a single day.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
‘CHINESE STYLE’: Taipei residents do not want smart city efforts based on ‘centralized control, tracking and mass surveillance,’ the campaign’s initiators said Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) yesterday said that her campaign against the Taipeipass (台北通) app has garnered almost 10,000 signatures since Friday, but exposed her to insults and threats by telephone and through social media. It seems to be a “coordinated attack,” as all the messages follow a similar pattern, she said, citing as an example one saying: “We love the Taipeipass. Do not block the smart city plan. Stop interfering with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).” Some people had left disparaging remarks and false information when signing up for the online petition, and there have been attempts to disrupt her
INCREASED COOPERATION: Part of the funding is to be used to further the aims of a Taiwan-US human resources development platform launched in 2015, a source said An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed. The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year. The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.” Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation