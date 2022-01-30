Outspoken Celtics star calls Tsai a ‘hero’

‘INSPIRING’: Having connected with the president on Twitter, the athlete said he would like to participate in basketball camps in Taiwan and try some of the local food

Staff writer, with CNA





National Basketball Association player Enes Kanter Freedom in a recent interview again expressed his appreciation for Taiwan by praising its people and calling President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) “one of my heroes.”

Speaking with US state-owned international radio broadcaster Voice of America, the Boston Celtics center, known for his views against dictatorships, spoke about his recent Twitter exchange with Chinese NBA Hall of Fame member Yao Ming (姚明).

The two had a public dispute over China, which Freedom called “one of the biggest dictatorships in the world.”

The Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter Freedom plays in a basketball game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 15 last year. Photo: David Richard, USA TODAYs

Freedom criticized China’s politics and human rights abuses, which eventually led to Yao blocking him on social media.

Freedom also spoke about Taiwan. He said that he searched through Google Images to “see what Taiwan is about” and described it as “one of the most beautiful” countries that he had seen.

Freedom has grown fond of Taiwan during the country’s recent tensions with China, and his views led to exchanges with Tsai on Twitter.

“President Tsai sent me a very warm message, and that actually really inspired me,” he said. “She is definitely one of my heroes.”

Freedom said he found Tsai and Taiwanese “amazing” for standing against China even when facing considerable political pressure, and expressed enthusiasm for Tsai’s invitation to visit Taiwan.

He said that would like to participate in basketball camps in Taiwan and try some of the food Tsai recommended in a Twitter message.

He also hopes to talk with Tsai in person.

“I think it is really important for me to not just receive a message, but sit down and talk to her face to face and hear [about Taiwan’s] struggle,” Freedom said, adding that Taiwan “standing strong” gives him “so much hope and motivation.”

Freedom, who was born in Switzerland and raised in Turkey before moving to the US, legally changed his name when he became a US citizen last year as part of his effort to voice his opposition to dictatorships and authoritarian regimes.

Freedom has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a dictator, which in part led to his father’s arrest and has made Freedom a wanted man in the country.

More recently, Freedom has condemned Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the government in Beijing for human rights abuses toward Tibetans, Uighurs and Hong Kongers.

Freedom has publicly suggested that Taiwanese-American basketball player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) should stand with Taiwan and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.”