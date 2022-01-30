Taiwan’s delegation does not have plans to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month, due to obstacles presented by flight schedules and COVID-19 prevention measures, the Sports Administration said.
Members of Taiwan’s 15-person delegation, including four athletes, have begun leaving for Beijing and are traveling in five groups from Taiwan, the US and Switzerland, Sports Administration Deputy Director-General Lin Che-hung (林哲宏) said on Friday.
As not all members of Taiwan’s delegation are able to arrive in Beijing by the Feb. 4 opening ceremony, it does not plan to take part, he said.
Photo: AFP
With the athletes having to take long flights and possibly being jet-lagged, it is best that they avoid large gatherings to prevent possible COVID-19 infections, he added.
“We want to let the athletes look after themselves so they can be ready to compete. We will therefore not participate in the opening ceremony,” Lin said.
Taiwan is not taking part in the Feb. 20 closing ceremony either because “not many” of the Taiwanese athletes would be in Beijing at the time, having left one or two days after their events, Lin said.
The athletes competing are speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷), who is to compete in the women’s 500m, 1,000m, and 1,500m races; skiers Lee Wen-yi (李玟儀) and Ho Ping-jui (何秉睿), who is to appear in the men’s and women’s slalom; and Lin Sin-rong (林欣 蓉), who are to take part in the luge women’s singles.
Lin Sin-rong was among the first to arrive in Beijing on Friday.
The news that Taiwan would not take part in the ceremonies came a few days after the Sports Administration issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the government would not send representatives to Beijing.
While some countries are expressing opposition to Beijing’s human rights record by not sending diplomatic delegations, there was no indication from the government that avoiding the ceremonies was intended as a political statement.
Sports Administration Interim Director-General Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) said on Jan. 19 that he hoped Taiwanese athletes would do their best and refrain from taking political stances.
“We will try to uphold neutrality in international competition. The actions of certain governments should not influence our athletes’ ability to concentrate on their events,” he said.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
SLIGHTS: Beijing intends to display pro-unification messages and prominently feature Taiwanese volunteers in its propaganda videos, an official said Taiwanese officials are poised to boycott next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics, an official with knowledge of the matter said yesterday, citing concerns that China would slight Taiwan during the Games. This year’s Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on Friday next week amid a diplomatic boycott by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, New Zealand, the UK and the US in response to China’s human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and crackdowns on democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that a Cabinet-appointed task force has determined that Taiwan’s delegation would abstain from the opening and
‘CHINESE STYLE’: Taipei residents do not want smart city efforts based on ‘centralized control, tracking and mass surveillance,’ the campaign’s initiators said Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) yesterday said that her campaign against the Taipeipass (台北通) app has garnered almost 10,000 signatures since Friday, but exposed her to insults and threats by telephone and through social media. It seems to be a “coordinated attack,” as all the messages follow a similar pattern, she said, citing as an example one saying: “We love the Taipeipass. Do not block the smart city plan. Stop interfering with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).” Some people had left disparaging remarks and false information when signing up for the online petition, and there have been attempts to disrupt her
INCREASED COOPERATION: Part of the funding is to be used to further the aims of a Taiwan-US human resources development platform launched in 2015, a source said An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed. The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year. The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.” Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation